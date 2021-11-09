Advisor Resource Council Invests $1.01 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $71,936,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 347,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,721. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

