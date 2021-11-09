Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 366,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. 7,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

