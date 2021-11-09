Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.81 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$1.170 EPS.

AEIS traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 196,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,722. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.33.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.