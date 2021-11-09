Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$1.170 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.67-1.17 EPS.

Shares of AEIS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 196,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,722. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

