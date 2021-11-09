Add.xyz 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,573.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $53,573.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00226117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00096560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

