Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOLF. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 282,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,302. Acushnet has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.