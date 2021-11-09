ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

