ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACAD traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. 18,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,464. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

