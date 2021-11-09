AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $549.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, October 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AC Immune stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 223.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of AC Immune worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.