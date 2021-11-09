AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.00

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 77762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCL. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

