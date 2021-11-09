Aave Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $344.00 or 0.00516649 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $4.56 billion and approximately $515.22 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00050528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00222965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,463 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

