9,642 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

BEN stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

