908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Down to $38.77

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.77, but opened at $36.77. 908 Devices shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 3,294 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on MASS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $929.07 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $673,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $70,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,025. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

