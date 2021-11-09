88mph (MPH) Price Reaches $70.12 on Major Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. 88mph has a total market cap of $27.20 million and $335,093.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $70.12 or 0.00104320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00224582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093177 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 402,380 coins and its circulating supply is 387,832 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

