780 Shares in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,797.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 167,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 158,425 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $50,958,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Shares of CONE opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.