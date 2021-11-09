$71.73 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report sales of $71.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.17 million to $76.91 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $280.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $311.52 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

HTGC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. 2,270,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

