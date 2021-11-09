$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report sales of $7.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NBRV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 908,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $646.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.62. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

