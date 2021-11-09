$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report sales of $7.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NBRV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 908,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $646.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.62. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.