6,119 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,119 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.93. 567,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,279,880. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $338.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

