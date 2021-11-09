5,445 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 139,953 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 65.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $517.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.25 and a 52 week high of $519.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

