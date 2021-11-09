$523.97 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post sales of $523.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.60 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $441.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. 123,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after buying an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

