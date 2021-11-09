325,858 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 325,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in News by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in News by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

