$3.38 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43. General Dynamics reported earnings of $3.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,218. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

