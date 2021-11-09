288 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 767,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,630,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,930,984 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.38.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $335.48 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.74 and a 12 month high of $345.83. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

