$26.97 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report sales of $26.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.70 billion to $27.81 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $24.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $96.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.18 billion to $97.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.61 billion to $102.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,773. The company has a market cap of $182.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.20 and a 200-day moving average of $200.80. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

