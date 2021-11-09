2,200 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.56.

VMware stock opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.08 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

