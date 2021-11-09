21,468 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,482,000 after buying an additional 278,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 621,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,657,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.