16,721 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,721 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,227. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

