$147.38 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will post $147.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $149.13 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $561.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $720.04 million, with estimates ranging from $713.13 million to $724.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketWise.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($15.27). The firm had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million.

MKTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $489,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 2,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,760. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

