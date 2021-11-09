$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $94,257,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $45,945,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. 1,772,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

