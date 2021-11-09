$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.45. International Paper posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 52 week low of $46.40 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

