-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. DarioHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($3.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of DRIO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,905. The company has a market capitalization of $313.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

In related news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,906 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.