$0.91 EPS Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 1,617,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,032. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.97. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $583,434. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

