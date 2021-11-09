$0.64 EPS Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.50. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,390 shares of company stock valued at $534,911. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,047. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

