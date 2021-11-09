$0.64 EPS Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.54. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

ANF traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 23,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

