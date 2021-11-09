$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

HAL traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $25.12. 5,659,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,342. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

