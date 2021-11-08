Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. 250,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,679. Zalando has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

