Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Regional Management (NYSE:RM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $59.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $612.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

In other news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 15,553 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.71 per share, for a total transaction of $913,116.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,240. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

