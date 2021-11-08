Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OPBK opened at $12.55 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

