Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. The business’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

