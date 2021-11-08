Zacks: Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

