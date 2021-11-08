Zacks: Analysts Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000.

NYSE:DNA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 1,747,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,965. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.45.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

