Zacks: Analysts Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.70. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($16.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($45.70) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 3,161,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,159. The firm has a market cap of $520.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

