Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. 245,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,004 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

