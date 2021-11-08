Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,153,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,587,000 after buying an additional 1,280,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,357,000 after buying an additional 933,466 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after buying an additional 4,645,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.