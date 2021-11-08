Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Announce $3.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report $3.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.27. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.32. 119,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,002. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after purchasing an additional 255,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after purchasing an additional 242,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

