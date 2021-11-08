YUMMY Reaches One Day Volume of $317,022.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $317,022.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00083022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00099161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,442.34 or 1.00724255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.56 or 0.07267571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.78 or 0.00807765 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 768,543,911,491 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars.

