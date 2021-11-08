Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $190.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $8.95 or 0.00013751 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $587,371.14 and approximately $190.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00081487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00082963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.47 or 0.07202791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,755.70 or 0.99461601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021323 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

