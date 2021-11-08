Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

NYSE WSM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $207.23. 666,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.42. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

