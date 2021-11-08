William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

MEC opened at $17.20 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $352.19 million, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.23.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Michels purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 146,865 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 25.2% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 302,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 22.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

