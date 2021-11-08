Warburg Research Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €29.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €20.10 ($23.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. S&T has a 12 month low of €17.70 ($20.82) and a 12 month high of €24.20 ($28.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €21.62 and its 200 day moving average is €21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

